A horse who has spent his life making enemies might end up being the punter's friend as dry track racing returns to Ellerslie today.

The headquarters of thoroughbred racing could start the day as a dead4 but should be a good3 by the time Gino Severini hits the track for the open 1400m at 4.23pm, unseasonably dry but ideal for the much-travelled galloper.

Gino Severini, named after the Italian neo-classical painter, started his career in Ireland before a failed stint in Hong Kong where his less than endearing attitude ensured he never settled in.

But like so many who struggle with the confines of stable life in Asia, Gino Severini has found a home and a lifestyle to chill him out in New Zealand.

Advertisement

"He used to be quite a difficult horse," says co-trainer Grant Cooksley, who isn't a horseman prone to exaggeration.

"But he has calmed down a lot now."

Getting his mind on the job has allowed the now 7-year-old to develop into a Group 1-level horse here and most importantly one who likes to run handy and enjoys firm tracks.

With Ellerslie dry and the rail out 9.5m today those traits could make him very competitive.

As too will the 3kg claim from apprentice Masa Hashizume as well as a good barrier in a race where some of the bigger names are stayers who will be looking for more ground and could get back.

Gino Severini indicated his readiness for today winning a strong heat at the Ruakaka trials three weeks ago and Cooksley says he is ready.

"It is not easy in this grade fresh-up but the conditions of the race suit him and Masa knows him well so he has a decent chance."

Gino Severini should relish the dry track today. Photo / Photosport

One of the his toughest rivals could be another who did much of his racing in Asia in Magnum, who like Gino Severini will appreciate a firmer track today.

Advertisement

Magnum also has a trial win under his belt and looks suited by many of the same variables that make Gino Severini so hard to beat while Dawn Patrol would be a real danger to the pair but for a wide draw that may not suit the likely pattern of the day.

Cooksley and training partner Bruce Wallace have impressive maiden winner Jason Belltree in race one and he meets some handy opposition in a race Cooksley says will give the stable a good marker on where he stands.

Later in the card former high-priced yearling Dragon Run contests a hot maiden race in his resumption.

He finished last in a recent trial but that was an open catchweight and he does get barrier one today but will need to be mentally sharper to take advantage of that as he has sometimes been awkward during his races.

Dragon Run meets plenty of horses with reputations today with Edit (R3, No 4) having beaten subsequent impressive maiden winner Arrivederci in two trials, Dragon Queen having been a luckless fifth in the Karaka Million in January while there was good money with the bookies yesterday for debutante Global Currency.