The Auckland Harbourmaster has urged the city's mariners to brush up on the Collision Prevention rules following a close call between American Magic's AC75 America's Cup boat Defiant and a ferry earlier this week.

Footage emerged on Tuesday of Defiant sailing closely behind a ferry traveling to Waiheke Island from Auckland on the Waitematā Harbour before being forced to make a sharp starboard turn.

When contacted by the Herald, an Auckland Transport spokesperson said Harbourmaster Andrew Hayton wasn't taking the matter further upon review, due to the footage not being "long enough to ascertain exactly what happened".

"As long as the vessels were 50 meters apart, which it looks like they probably were, the speed rules weren't broken," he said.

However, with more America's Cup boats set to hit the water in the coming months, Hayton said boaties should ensure they know the rules.

"All vessels must comply with the Collision Prevention rules and all mariners should ensure they understand the Collision Prevention rules before venturing out on the region's waters.

"As a general rule, all mariners should maintain a good lookout and navigate with caution while in areas where the America's Cup boats are practising."

The Team New Zealand base in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Challenger of Record Luna Rossa are set to join Team New Zealand and American Magic on the Waitematā Harbour next month.

The Italians are starting to become a bigger presence in Auckland with skipper Max Sirena and around 25 other team members midway through their 14-day quarantine.

Their second Cup boat will be flown from Italy next week and most of the team should be based in Auckland by October 10.

The full Collision Prevention rules can be found on Maritime New Zealand's website .