Some athletes are spoilt for talent.

The world's best women's tennis player and former cricket professional is now a golf champion.

Australian Ash Barty's sitting out the current season and will miss the French Open due to Covid-19 fears.

She's put her spare time to use from tee to green, winning her local matchplay championship title at the Brookwater Club in Queensland.

According to Australian media reports, Barty is a single-figure handicapper and impressed Tiger Woods with her swing during an promo event before last year's Presidents Cup in Melbourne.

✔️ World no 1️⃣ tennis player 🎾

✔️ Grand slam winner 🇫🇷

✔️ Pro cricketer 🏏



And now…



✔️ Brookwater Club Champ‼️⛳️



Certainly an athlete of so many talents! Congrats @ashbarty 🥳🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/7Y7zHmVhkQ — Golf Australia (@GolfAust) September 21, 2020

Barty has amassed US17.5m in prize money on the WTA since going pro in 2010. She took a break from the game in 2015 and joined the women's Big Bash cricket league playing nine games for the Brisbane Heat.

She has won eight tennis tournaments including her maiden grand slam title at the French Open last year after returning to the game in 2016.