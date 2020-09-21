Melody Belle could be a surprise late addition to the final two legs of the Triple Crown she dominated at Hastings last year.

But first she will have to satisfy her connections at the Rotorua trials tomorrow.

The reigning Horse of the Year, who looks certain to win that title again in a few weeks, returned home from Sydney after two below-par runs this spring suggested the rest of her race career could play out in New Zealand.

Initially trainer Jamie Richards was considering targeting Group races later in the spring and into the summer but Melody Belle may now be given her shot at both the Windsor Park Plate on Saturday week and the Livamol on October 17.

But she won't run in the second unless she starts in the first and she would need to pay a late entry fee to even be eligible for that.

"We haven't made up our minds yet, so this trial will tell us a bit," says Richards. "She is in good order and we think we could be very competitive in both races but she won't start in the Livamol unless she has a lead-up in the Windsor Park Plate."

Melody Belle starting in either race would completely change the markets, especially as Callsign Mav's 82-1 victory in the Tarzino on Saturday suggested there is no dominant star in the weight-for-age ranks.

If she does head back to Hastings, Melody Belle would not be the only big-name mare joining for the second leg of the Triple Crown, as Two Illicit is also now certain to get a start.

A stunning fresh-up winner on an unsuitably wet track at Ellerslie 10 days ago, Two Illicit sat just outside the Windsor Park likely field before last weekend but there have since been several high-class withdrawals.

The mares Bavella and Kiwi Ida were both unlikely to go to the 1600m and have now been confirmed as pulling out, while Vodafone Derby winner Sherwood Forest is also out.

He raced well below his best when clearly not right in the race Two Illicit won at Ellerslie and is undergoing veterinary examinations before his spring programme is confirmed.

Beauden is another unlikely to start in the Windsor Park as co-trainer Graeme Rogerson thinks he is crying out for a 2000m race as his final lead-up to the Livamol, so he could well start in a $40,000 handicap on Saturday week instead.

But one of the shock failures of the Tarzino in The Mitigator has been cleared to return for the Windsor Park.

"We have had him looked over and can't find anything wrong, so we have no reason not to press on," says trainer Peter McKay.

The TAB still had Avantage the $2.80 favourite for the Windsor Park Plate last night over Jennifer Eccles and Two Illicit at $5 but that could all change if Melody Belle gets the green light after her trial.