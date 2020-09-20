Live updates of the final round of the US Open at Winged Foot in New York.

11th hole: Bryson DeChambeau -6, Matthew Wolff -3

Massive moment. DeChambeau nails birdie putt from off green, Wolff has par. DeChambeau is three under for the round, the only player under par today, and leads Wolff by three, at six under. The tournament is DeChambeau's to lose. Off to the 633 yard par five.

10th hole: Bryson DeChambeau -5, Matthew Wolff -3

Fabulous tee shot from DeChambeau on the par three, Wolff in the steep, long grass surrounding the bunker, a terrible position. He choked right down the shaft, went very close to hole, but way past it. But a terrible birdie putt from DeChambeau, Wolff slides his par putt by, DeChambeau extends his lead to two shots.

Advertisement

9th hole: Bryson DeChambeau -5, Matthew Wolff -4

A major moment in this championship. The 565-yard ninth hole is the one big eagle chance on the course. And DeChambeau strikes with a brilliant, 15-metre putt for eagle, greeted by Covid silence. Wolff responds with a shorter eagle putt of his own, with the pressure right on. DeChambeau leads by one, at five under. Oosthuizen had a monster putt for birdie and pushed it well past. Dropped a shot. Starting to look like a two horse race.

8th hole: Bryson DeChambeau -3, Matthew Wolff -2

Schauffele the big mover with consecutive birdies, to even par, level with Oosthuizen. Wolff ended up with a 32-metre putt for birdie, after straying from the tee, and blew a chance to claim co-lead. DeChambeau had to chop his ball out from rough around the green, and left his par putt just short. Both men drop a shot, DeChambeau leads by one at three under.

7th hole: Bryson DeChambeau -4, Matthew Wolff -3

Situation stays the same - DeChambeau leads Wolff by one, but a poor approach shot sees Oosthuizen drop a shot on the 8th. So he is four behind DeChambeau, on even par.

6th hole: DeChambeau -4, Wolff -3

DeChambeau so close to a birdie, but pars the par four sixth. Wolff has a short putt for his par. DeChambeau leads Wolff by one, at four-under. Louis Oosthuizen at one-under.

5th hole: DeChambeau leads

Bryson DeChambeau holds a one-shot lead after starting the day two back from Matthew Wolff. The final pair are through five holes with DeChambeau one-under for the day to move to four-under for the tournament. Wolff is a shot back after two bogies in his opening five holes.

DeChambeau took the lead at the par four fourth with an impressive birdie despite finding the thick rough with his drive. Wolff has dropped shots and the third and the fifth holes.

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen is the only other player in the red, sitting at one-under in third place. Harris English and Xander Schauffele are both a further three shots back at two-over.

It was an ugly start to the final round for Rory McIlroy and English.

Advertisement

McIlroy needed four putts from just off the front of the first green en route to a double bogey. English hit an errant tee shot and, even with the help of marshals surrounding the fairway, could not find his ball in the three-minute limit. He had to go back to the tee box and re-tee, and from there, he also made double.