Mikayla Harvey has claimed the best result by a New Zealand rider in the history of the Giro Rosa.

Harvey has finished fifth in the biggest stage race in women's cycling — the closest thing to a female Tour de France — after safely arriving with the contenders in the ninth and final stage today.

The 21-year-old finished the race two minutes 52 seconds behind victor Anna van der Breggen, and was just 32 seconds off a podium place. She also claimed the white jersey for the best rider aged under 25.

"It has been an incredible nine days and it feels surreal to come away with the white jersey," Harvey said.

"The past week-and-a-half has been a beautiful and rewarding journey. I've learned so much and received so many nice messages of support from friends and family.

"Everyone back home has been supporting me and cheering me on, it's been phenomenal."

Fellow Kiwi and teammate, 20-year-old Niamh Fisher-Black, finished 21st overall, but claimed second on the final stage with a strong ride.

"Getting my first WorldTour podium is amazing," said Fisher-Black.

"The situation was a little daunting, as I had not ever been in the position where I could go for a win in such a big race. I had to dig deep to stay up there.

"Over the last 5km, I just hung in there and waited for my opportunity. At 300m to go, I didn't look behind me, but just around the last corner, I was passed and was pipped on the line.

"It was a little frustrating, but I can't complain, having just finished second on a stage in such a renowned WorldTour race."

Elsewhere, Fisher-Black's brother Finn also finished second on the most recent stage of the Ronde de I'sard in France.

Niamh and Finn are set to represent New Zealand at the world championships this week, as is Harvey, who is a chance for a strong result in the women's road race.

New Zealand champion Shane Archbold also claimed one of the best results of his career at the Tour of Slovakia, finishing third overall after consistently strong performances over the four stages.