Hawke's Bay Magpies coach Mark Ozich is excited for his side to show what they are capable of in their second game tomorrow.

His side will play Counties Manukau at McLean Park at 2.05pm, having opened their campaign with a loss to Southland last week.

Ozich said those watching barely saw anything of what the team has to offer in that defeat.

"It was just one of those nights, horrific weather, horrific handling," he said.

"I know how good they can be, this team and these players, and we didn't get anywhere near that."

But the coach knows even at their best the Magpies will have their work cut out for them against the Steelers.

The whole Counties Manukau Rugby Union are mourning the loss of a province icon in ambassador Phil Kingsley Jones, former manager of All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu, after his passing this week.

That will only provide further motivation for a team relegated from the Premiership last season having picked up just one win.

They recruited well for a tilt at the Championship title, bringing in All Blacks loose forwards Dalton Papali'i and Kieran Read.

However the former All Blacks captain Read won't feature tomorrow due to playing restrictions from his Japanese club Toyota.

The away team triumphed in this fixture each of the past two seasons, so the Magpies will be hoping to buck that trend with a win.

The Steelers lost their home opener 24-41 to Tasman last week, but made the competition favourites work for the win and only trailed by four points at halftime.

"They're big, physical and athletic and can play offload football," Mark Ozich said.

Those strengths will see the Magpies look to use the ball, build phases and pressure and move Counties around.

The Steelers' physical profile has also prompted one of two changes to the starting side, with Lolagi Visinia coming onto the right wing in place of the smaller Mason Emerson.

All Blacks halfback Brad Weber is set to start for the Magpies as well, having backed up Folau Fakatava last weekend.

Midfielder Danny Toala has recovered from an injury sustained during club rugby finals to take Visinia's place on the bench in the only other change to the 23.

The Magpies will take on Counties without their typically strong home support due to restrictions on public gatherings under Covid-19 alert level 2.

The match can only be attended by sponsors, members, existing hospitality and ticket bookings and Napier City Council suite holders.

Fingers crossed those lucky few will head home happy tomorrow afternoon.

MAGPIES TEAM:

1Pouri Rakete-Stones

2Ash Dixon (captain)

3Joe Apikotoa

4Geoff Cridge

5Tom Parsons

6Marino Mikaele-Tu'u

7Brendon O'Connor

8Devan Flanders

9Brad Weber (vice-captain)

10Lincoln McClutchie

11Jonah Lowe

12Ollie Sapsford

13Stacey Ili

14Lolagi Visinia

15Kurt Baker

16Kianu Kereru-Symes (vice-captain)

17Jason Long

18Joel Hintz

19Isaia Walker-Leawere

20Solomone Funaki

21Folau Fakatava

22Caleb Makene

23Danny Toala