By RNZ

New Zealand driver Scott McLaughlin will make his long-awaited IndyCar Series debut in the season finale on the streets of St. Petersburg in Florida next month.

The two-time and defending Supercars champion for DJR Team Penske (DJRTP) was set to compete in his first IndyCar Series race earlier this year on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course before the Covid-19 global pandemic forced several delays and postponements on racing schedules, along with international travel restrictions.

Before the pandemic shutdown, McLaughlin participated in the IndyCar preseason open test at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, where he posted the third-fastest time of the test session.

He also competed in separate tests at the Sebring International Raceway road course and the Texas Motor Speedway oval.

Despite the disruptions, McLaughlin said he had not stopped thinking about making his IndyCar debut.

"I've been doing everything I can to keep up with the series this year, from watching as many races as I can on TV to even talking to the drivers and some of the engineers back at the Team Penske shop. I never knew if I would be able to get behind the wheel of one of these cars this year due to all the Covid-19 restrictions, but I wanted to be ready if it became an opportunity."

The 25 October IndyCar event at St. Petersburg is one week after the Supercars season concludes.

McLaughlin currently leads the Supercars point standings with just three rounds of competition remaining on the 2020 schedule. He has produced a series-best 10 wins and 10 poles and holds a 143-point lead over Jamie Whincup entering this weekend's race at The Bend.

