Sustained support has seen Kiwi mare Probabeel move into favouritism for tomorrow's A$160,000 Bill Ritchie at Randwick.

Although she is peaking nicely for the Group 3, trainer Jamie Richards warns her final is two weeks away.

"She is really well and spot on for where she needs to be," says Richards. "But the Epsom [October 3] is the main target in Sydney so obviously she will be even more screwed down in two weeks."

Probabeel was stunning when a late-charging second in her comeback race on August 22 and will be suited by the better track conditions at Randwick tomorrow, with Kerrin McEvoy taking the reins.

Advertisement

Probabeel is favourite for tomorrow's A$160,000 Bill Ritchie at Randwick. Photo / Bradley Photography

She isn't the only glamour Kiwi on show at Randwick, with Catalyst set to make his Sydney debut in the A$500,000 The Shorts.

He has drawn the ace over the 1100m and much will depend on the tempo of the event and whether rider Glen Boss gets the gaps at the right time, with Sydney sprint races brutal on horses who even half miss a gap.

Catalyst has been solid in the market at $6.50 in a race where if he was to win he would almost certainly get a slot in the A$15 million Everest next month.

The other New Zealand racing rock star on show is Verry Elleegant who is the $2.30 favourite in the A$500,000 George Main Stakes.