Top class pacing mare Princess Tiffany's battles with the boys appear over for now.

And that will see the high-class mare jump on a plane to Victoria in a few weeks so she can race her own sex more regularly.

She isn't the only All Stars big name heading that way either, with Another Masterpiece also crossing the Tasman.

Co-trainer Mark Purdon, after consulting with Princess Tiffany's owners, has decided Victoria is the best place for the 5-year-old after another brave but still fruitless performance at Addington last Friday night.

After being slow away, Princess Tiffany did a huge job to finish fifth but showed once again that she is not placed to her best advantage against the older iron men of pacing.

In fact, in a 32-start career that has resulted in 18 wins and 9 placings, she has never beaten the boys in a big race.

"It is just too hard for her having to race these very good open class horses every week," says Purdon.

"She only gets to race her own sex three or four times a year here.

"So she can head to Victoria, where they have three mares races for her next month, including the Queen of the Pacific.

"She will leave in two weeks and join Dean Braun and we will decide after those races whether she stays there longer or comes back."

Another Masterpiece will head to Auckland this week, race at Alexandra Park on September 25 and then fly to Melbourne the week after to join the Jess Tubbs stable.