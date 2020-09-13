All the action as Hawke's Bay take on Southland in the Mitre 10 Cup.

Like a few provinces, the Hawke's Bay Magpies have had the better of Southland in recent history.

But don't expect them to take anything for granted against the Stags during their Mitre 10 Cup season opener at 4.35pm on Sunday at Rugby Park in Invercargill.

Magpies coach Mark Ozich said all recent history would go out the window come Sunday when they face a highly motivated team who are always tough at home.

"We'd expect them to come out the gate pretty physical and full of intent," he said.

Ozich is excited to get his third campaign at the Hawke's Bay helm under way, particularly after the squad's preparation was stalled by Covid-19 lockdown.

"Everyone's just really looking forward to getting the first one under way and then going from there."

He has named a strong side for Sunday, with star recruits Kurt Baker and Lolagi Visinia adding to the existing core of players at fullback and on the bench respectively.

Ozich said they have bedded in nicely over the preseason, as have prop Sona Taumalolo and lock Bryn Evans in their returns to the province.

"Every day we're taking steps forward and getting better as a group," he said.

"I don't think we're there yet, but we've made some good inroads, and hopefully we're prepared enough for Southland on Sunday."

That preparation has taken an internal focus, given there is no footage of the Stags at this point in the season.

"We can anticipate traditionally what they do, they'll be tough in the forward pack, they'll be physical," Ozich said.

"But for us it's really been a week building on the day before, and the day before that, getting more confident and getting better execution on what we're doing each day."

The Magpies are blessed with impressive loose forward depth, making the absences of Gareth Evans and Josh Kaifa easier to bear.

Hurricanes man Evans picked up an ankle injury in Super Rugby and is a few weeks away from returning, while the full extent of Kaifa's preseason knee injury is yet to be confirmed.

Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Brendon O'Connor and Devan Flanders will start at blindside, openside and number eight respectively, with preseason standout Solomone Funaki covering them on the bench.

Lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has been named on the bench despite a lingering hamstring injury, meaning Bryn Evans might have to wait a little longer to make his second Magpies debut.

The squad's only current All Black Brad Weber will come off the bench as well, with Folau Fakatava getting the start at halfback.

Ozich said his best 23 will evolve as the season moves along, with Weber for example set to move in and out of the All Blacks set-up.

"Guys get injured, guys have form, and guys need opportunities," he said.

"There's going to be change all the time, so you just roll with it and do your best to field the best team you can."

For Southland, an injury crisis up front saw 42-year-old hooker Jason Rutledge join the squad this week, but that could be a good omen for the Stags.

He scored a try during Southland's most recent win over Hawke's Bay; a 35-7 triumph at Rugby Park way back in 2012.

The Magpies have won every matchup since, barring 2014's memorable 20-all draw which saw Hawke's Bay retain the Ranfurly Shield.

That form reflects Southland's overall struggles – the Stags picked up just one win in the last three seasons.

They won't have the backing of a strong home crowd either, with just a few spectators able to attend under the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Ozich said while that may help his team this weekend, they hope the situation can change before the Magpies' first home game against Counties Manukau next Sunday.