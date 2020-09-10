The Central Pulse will be without the services of Karin Burger next year, with the World Cup-winning Silver Ferns defender signing with the Mainland Tactix for the 2021 ANZ Premiership season.

Burger joins fellow world champions Jane Watson and Te Paea Selby-Rickit, both of whom have signed on for two years, along with Silver Fern Kimiora Poi and development squad member Ellie Bird.

Tactix committee member Darren Wright said it was exciting to announce their full roster and the depth of the squad was a sign that the club was moving in the right direction.

"I am really pleased with the number of players we have managed to retain from our record-breaking team of 2019 and thrilled to see the addition of Karin to the squad."

Advertisement

Karin Burger will don the red and black dress next season. photo / Photosport

Missing from the team after four seasons is Temalisi Fakahokotau who is not returning in 2021 after making the decision to move closer to family and sign with the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

Head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek said it was hard to see her go.

"She has been a fantastic team member but we understand that family should always take priority.

"She has made a significant contribution over the past four seasons and we have seen her develop on and off court."

Delaney-Hoshek added she couldn't wait to begin preparation for the 2021 campaign.

"It is fantastic that we have been able to secure the core of our team from 2019. Keeping things consistent allows the team culture to grow and for us to build on our performance.

Tactix players Kimiora Poi and Elle Bird. Photo / Photosport

"We are excited about the addition of Karin which will allow Jane to play more in the GK role. She brings a determined attitude and will only enhance our options at the defence end.

"I think we have shown as a club that we can overcome any hurdle and we are really looking forward to 2021."

Advertisement

The Tactix made history for the club this season by reaching the grand final for the first time.

2021 Tactix Roster

Ellie Bird

Karin Burger

Charlotte Elley

Sophia Fenwick

Samon Nathan

Erikana Pedersen

Kimiora Poi

Jess Prosser

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Jane Watson