A trip to Taupo to bring on the fitness of talented mares Two Illicit and Concert Hall has received a hearty tick of approval from Cambridge trainers Roger James and Robert Wellwood.

The Kingsclere training partnership couldn't have been happier with the gallop.

James and Wellwood have used the gallop as the main training exertion ahead of their return to racing in Saturday's JRA Trophy (1400m) at Ellerslie, having just done "maintenance work" since.

The return of Two Illicit holds much interest. The Jimmy Choux four-year-old impressed in her three-year-old campaign, racking up four wins, including success in the Listed Trevor Eagle Memorial (1500m) at Ellerslie, the Royal Stakes (2000m) at Ellerslie and the Waikato Guineas (2100m) at Te Rapa by seven lengths.

"I'm very happy with her," James said.

"She's had a long, patient build-up and she's in big, strong order. I think she can give a cheeky account of herself on Saturday but she's certainly not primed."

Two Illicit will contest the JRA Trophy (1400m) at Ellerslie on Saturday. Photo / Trish Dunell

On Concert Hall, James said: "She's in good order, too. Her best pursuits are further than what she's going on Saturday but again, she's too classy a mare not to be doing something, providing she gets good footing."

- NZ Racing Desk

U May Cullect or you may not ...

The publicly-stated intention to drive Southland's most exciting pacer quietly in his comeback race at Winton today has seen TAB bookies take a huge gamble.

U May Cullect returns from injury in race 10 (5.09pm) at Winton and as the winner of seven of eight starts, many in dazzling fashion, he appears to have a class edge on his rivals.

But with co-trainer and driver Kirstin Barclay stating online she will drive U May Cullect with one run because he hasn't raced for a year and two days, U May Cullect opened at a remarkable $5.50 with TAB bookies.

- Michael Guerin