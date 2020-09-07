American Magic has made a stunning recovery from a capsize of their America's Cup boat in Auckland on Sunday.

The United States syndicate's Defiant tipped over around 1.30pm on Sunday while training on the eastern side of Browns Island, reports Sail-World.

The boat quickly recovered with no apparent damage to continue sailing.

The incident showcased the safety features of the AC75, suggesting the boats will be able to be pushed to its limit and recover from any mishaps, unlike the AC50 and AC73 boats in the 34th and 35th America's Cups respectively.

Advertisement

Team New Zealand also capsized their AC75 Te Aihe back in December but were also able to quickly resume training.

YouTube channel AirflowNZ captured some of the action on Sunday as Defiant sailed back up the Waitemata at the end of their session.

"American Magics [sic] Defiant spent five hours well out of view near Waiheke Island," the account wrote. "They had a wild ride back to dock in the Harbour with huge wind gusts … testing man & machine."

Both American Magic and Team New Zealand trained on Saturday as preparations ramp up ahead of the opening phase of racing in the Christmas Cup in Auckland on December 17-20.

The Americans were the only team sailing on Sunday.

American Magic's second AC75 Patriot arrived in Auckland last week on one of the world's largest cargo airplanes, but won't be ready to be sailed for several weeks.

Meanwhile, the other two challengers INEOS Team UK and Luna Rossa are working on plans to move to Auckland for the final phase of their buildup.

In the coming weeks, all four syndicates' are expected to officially launch their second boats.