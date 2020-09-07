The Northern Mystics have retained a stable roster for the 2021 ANZ Premiership season.

Elisapeta Toeava, Tayla Earle, Grace Nweke, Saviour Tui and Sulu Fitzpatrick will all return in the blue dress next year while current Silver Ferns Bailey Mes and Michaela Sokolich-Beatson will be welcomed back on court after season-ending injuries.

Mystics CEO Phil Vyver said they were delighted to have kept on the bulk of what has proved a successful side.

"The strategy for 2021 continues to be stability within the team, combined with investing in the diversity of talent coming through the Northern Zone. Many of the 2021 playing roster are athletes who have been developed through our local netball centres and transitioned into high performance successfully."

The Mystics also welcome three new faces to their 2021 roster.



Making a return to the side is 2017 NZ Under-21 World Cup winner and experienced mid-courter Fa'amu Iaone.

Coach Helene Wilson said she brought experience and diversity to the team.

"Her game understanding and ability to work within a unit to turnover ball will be a welcome addition to our game style."

Former Silver Fern Development Squad member Kate Burley and local Waitakere Netball player Filda Vui have also earned fulltime contracts.

"As a local of North Harbour Netball, I have watched Kate's development and growth with interest. Kate has become an established GD in the ANZ Premiership and brings to our team her athleticism and ability to intercept ball," Wilson said.

"As a training partner Filda has taken onboard feedback and done the hard work to earn this opportunity. She is a role model for the commitment and dedication it takes to reach this level of netball. Filda was given an opportunity this year and she took it with both hands, and we are very proud to have debuted another home-grown talent in our team and secured her talent in 2021."

2021 Northern Mystics: Kate Burley, Tayla Earle, Sulu Fitzpatrick , Fa'amu Ioane, Bailey Mes, Grace Nweke, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Elisapeta Toeava, Saviour Tui, and Filda Vui.