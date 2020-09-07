All Black Braydon Ennor faces up to nine months on the sidelines after rupturing an ACL during the North-South game on Saturday night.

The Crusaders and South Island centre was named in the All Blacks squad on Sunday but will miss the rest of the season.

"It's hugely disappointing for Braydon, but he is a strong young man and we'll be supporting him as he goes through his surgery and rehab over the next few months," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said.

A replacement will be confirmed in due course, the All Blacks Twitter account announced.