All Blacks rookie Tupou Vaa'i has shared an emotional video of when he broke the news to his family of his international call up.

A family member shared the video on TikTok where the new All Black broke the news from his hotel room in Wellington after playing in the North v South game the previous dat.

"I've got some good news this morning. I just want to let you guys know I've made the All Blacks," a teary Vaa'i says before cheers and screams of celebration.

Vaa'i is still coming to terms with his rapid rise which propelled him from timber fencing with his father to being called into the Chiefs squad when injuries hit their second-row stocks and, suddenly, into the All Blacks in a matter of months.

"I was working with my old man in Auckland during Level 3 and then I got a call from the Chiefs CEO asking if I could come down and play for the squad," Vaa'i told the Herald. "I took it and to be starting the majority of the games is something special I'll hold close to my heart. Once I told my family the news they all burst into tears."

A former Wesley College Head Prefect and First XV captain, Vaa'i is the latest player to etch their mark in the school's proud history of producing All Blacks.

Vaa'i made his provincial debut for Taranaki as an 18-year-old in 2018 and the following year made six appearances for the New Zealand Under 20 side.

In 2020 Vaa'i stepped up to Super Rugby, playing all seven matches in Super Rugby Aotearoa and emerging as bright prospect which the Chiefs recognised in extending his contract through to 2023.

Vaa'i is one of seven new names in the All Blacks squad along with Quinten Strange, Alex Hodgman, Cullen Grace, Hoskins Sotutu, Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan.