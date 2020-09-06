After injury limited him during Super Rugby Aotearoa, Quinten Strange was content with the idea his goal of becoming an All Black would be on hold for another year.

While he was able to play five games of the competition, he averaged just 26 minutes for the title-winning Crusaders. So, when he sat down to watch the All Blacks' first squad of the year being announced, he didn't expect his name to be called.

"I was in shock; I didn't really know what to say," Strange told the Herald .

"I haven't had the year I planned to have, with quite a few setbacks. So, to be honest with you, I didn't expect it to happen this year through injury and lack of game time.

"In saying that, I'm stoked. Absolutely over the moon and excited to be involved with the group and at the opportunity."

Following the announcement, the 24-year-old lock received a call from All Blacks coach Ian Foster confirming his selection, congratulating him and telling him to enjoy the day.

It was one of several calls and message Strange fielded in the hours after the announcement.

"As soon as the squad came out it just went bananas for a while there," he said.

Quinten Strange has shown plenty of potential at Super Rugby level. Photo / Getty Images

Strange has shown flashes of his ability at Super Rugby level since making his debut for the Crusaders in 2017. A strong ball runner with decent passing skills, Strange has looked like a player for the future for the past few seasons. He's a solid option at the lineout, while his strength and determination make him a major threat from the pick and go game with the tryline in sight.

Strange, currently preparing for the Mitre 10 Cup campaign with Tasman, was one of three Crusaders to hear their names called out as part of an All Blacks squad for the first time, alongside loose forward Cullen Grace and outside back Will Jordan.

While Jordan enjoyed plenty of playing time in Super Rugby Aotearoa, Grace was another who was hampered by injuries – limited to just two games. However, he showed plenty of potential for the Crusaders and was hard to replace once he went down. While named in the loose forwards, Grace can also play at lock, is a terrific lineout option and uses his athleticism to get up and disrupt opposition throws. His work rate has drawn comparisons to the likes of Richie McCaw and Brodie Retallick, and he has quickly developed a reputation for his concrete shoulders due to his willingness to hit opponents hard and without hesitation.

The Crusaders trio were joined by Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa'i, and Blues trio Caleb Clarke, Hoskins Sotutu and Alex Hodgman in hearing their names called for the first time.

All Blacks squad:

Asafo Aumua, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Sam Cane, Caleb Clarke, Dane Coles, Braydon Ennor, Shannon Frizell, Jack Goodhue, Cullen Grace, Alex Hodgman, Akira Ioane, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan, Nepo Laulala, Anton Lienert-Brown, Tyrel Lomax, Damian McKenzie, Joe Moody, Richie Mo'unga, Dalton Papalii, TJ Perenara, Sevu Reece, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Hoskins Sotutu, Quinten Strange, Codie Taylor, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tuungafasi, Tupou Vaa'i, Brad Weber, Sam Whitelock.