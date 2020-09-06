COMMENT:

The last time there was a real, game changing, influx of new All Blacks was in 2012, Steve Hansen's first year as head coach.

It was probably the greatest group of new boys in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There's a good reason the phrase "an embarrassment of riches" was coined

Related articles:

That shout of delight heard in Mangere on Sunday morning was from the Ioane house

Weird, but not as bizarre as 1985

Yet more proof that rugby is a team game

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

So, yes, it was probably inevitable a Crusader would score the winning try