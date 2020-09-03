A lack of recent racing is more of a concern than stepping into the big time for young trotting star Ultimate Stride at Addington tonight.

But trainer Phil Williamson says the four-year-old will probably overcome both.

Ultimate Stride (R3, No 2) takes on the likes of open-class stablemates Pretty Majestic and Woodstone in the 2600m standing start, with the small field meaning the open classers are likely to be close enough to him starting the last lap to threaten.

Williamson says while he respects any horse good enough to get to open class, the opposition aren't his real concern tonight.

Advertisement

"My only real niggle is the fact he hasn't raced for a while," admits Williamson

"He is being set for the good age group races at Alexandra Park next month so has been taken along quietly and has only had one trial since he last raced two months ago.

"So he may be vulnerable the last 100m because he will be fresh and hasn't raced over a longer trip often.

"But I still think he should win. His manners are pretty good and with the open-class horses being off 20m handicaps I think our fella can get the lead and then I'd be stunned if he couldn't trot home [his last 800m] in 57 seconds and that would take some catching."

Williamson says a win tonight and in either of the star-studded age group features at Alexandra Park next month would increase the chances of Ultimate Stride heading to the Dominion at Addington during Cup week, for which he is the $6 equal-third favourite.

"But he would need to win this and at least one of those races up north to go to the Dominion," he says.

Ultimate Stride isn't the only young gun expected to beat the older horses tonight with It's All About Faith red hot in race six as he warms up for the Sires' Stakes Final at Alexandra Park in two weeks.

Not so cut and dried is the fillies feature (race four) with little between Darling Me and Bettor Twist with luck in the running probably deciding who wins out of that pair and Passion And Power.