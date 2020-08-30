Series leader Scott Dixon remains in prime position to clinch a sixth Indycar title despite conceding ground with a fifth placing in the second race at the World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis today.

Josef Newgarden won his second race of the season to close the gap on Dixon in the standings to 96 points. Rookie Patricio O'Ward finished second for his second podium finish of the weekend.

As it stands there are three races remaining however it could be increased to five if a double race weekend at Mid-Ohio next month is added to the schedule.

For the second weekend in a row the race finished under a yellow flag as Newgarden claimed his second victory of the year.

The Kiwi went into the race starting sixth and holding a 117 point-lead over Newgarden and remains in a very strong position to clinch his sixth title and first since 2018.

If the Mid-Ohio races aren't added then action returns in October with another double race weekend at the Indycar Harvest GP in Indianapolis followed by the season-ending Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg.