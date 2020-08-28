Iconic Kiwi sports brand Canterbury of New Zealand has found itself embroiled in controversy over the launch of the latest Ireland international rugby jerseys.

Earlier this week, Ireland Rugby's official kit sponsor used nameless models rather than members of Ireland's own women's rugby squad to launch a bespoke women's jersey. A trio of air-brushed women shared a platform with Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw and Connor Murray, star members of the Irish men's squad, who proudly showed off their strip.

The disparity did not end there with the trio of blank-faced women pictured in trousers and the smiling men in the team's official white shorts.

Florence Williams, a member of England's Wasps club, was quick to criticise the advertising campaign.

Advertisement

"By not using the female players to market THEIR OWN KIT, an opportunity to build recognition, fan bases and creating role models for future generations is lost," Williams posted on her Twitter account.

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE 🇮🇪

2 Jersey Launches

3 Models

3 International Players

3 Profiles lifted

1 HUGE Opportunity Missed

By not using the female players to market THEIR OWN KIT an opportunity to build recognition, fan bases & creating role models for future generations is lost. pic.twitter.com/TM75AH5rKr — Florence Williams (@FlorenceW94) August 22, 2020

Her post was followed by a flood of similarly-harsh criticism of the campaign under the hashtag "I am enough".

Elinor Snowsill, who plays first five eighth for Wales and Bristol, posted photos modelling the new Bristol Bears kit, provided by Umbro, alongside players including the English Premiership's new golden boy Semi Radradra.

"Sponsors, clubs and unions take note," Snowsill wrote. "This is what a kit launch should look like. It's really not hard. We have had enough of sexist double standards in sport."

Sponsors, clubs & unions take note. This is what a kit launch should look like. Equality & representation. Athletes repping their own kit to their own fans. Visible role models for future generations. It's really not hard. We have had enough of sexist double standards in sport. pic.twitter.com/vPMhCKiKxz — Elinor Snowsill (@elsnowsill) August 28, 2020

I am feminine.

I am strong.

I am powerful.

I am a role model.

I am muscular.

I am beautiful.

I am an athlete.

I am an inspiration.

I am the best model for my kit.

I am a rugby player.

I am enough.#IAmEnough@canterburyNZ @IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/vBGn81SwQh — Abbey Ladies RFC (@AbbeyRFCLadies) August 26, 2020

The online outcry immediately prompted a response from the clothing brand which entered into a dialogue with Williams and pledged to photograph male and female rugby players together in all future kit launches.

The brand also told the UK's Daily Telegraph it would unveil a women's jersey to coincide with the men's British and Irish Lions tour next year, while issuing an apology for "getting it wrong."

Canterbury of New Zealand was founded in Aotearoa in 1904 and was a longtime manufacturer of the official All Blacks jersey. The company is now owned by global entity Pentland Group but its head office is located in Avondale, Auckland.