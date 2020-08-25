A Kiwi paraglider pilot is missing in the western United States after setting off for a weekend flight.

It is feared that James "Kiwi" Oroc crashed in Nevada, where he was paragliding at the time, worried friends say.

His last known location was southwest of Eureka, Nevada, on Saturday, local time.

Searchers have been scouring the area with the assistance of helicopters.

More than US$50,000 ($77,000) has already been raised to support search efforts for the journalist, photographer, and artist on a GoFundMe page set up by worried friends nearly 12 hours ago.

Funds raised on the page would go towards the costs of air searches in the area.

"If you don't know 'Kiwi' you've probably read his pieces in Cross country magazine and free flight. He's been a friendly big personality in paragliding for 30 years," the page says.

"Originally from New Zealand, he lived in Jackson Hole and more recently New Orleans in between flying adventures."

James "Kiwi" Oroc is assumed crashed and injured in Nevada, worried friends say.

Since 1998 Oroc has pursued and reported on the cutting edge of extreme sports in more than 40 countries around the globe, his website says.

Oroc's work has appeared in magazines, films, and on MTV Sports.

A member of the Burning Man community since 1999, he is also involved in the documentation and advancement of "Alternative Culture", publishing three books on the use of psychedelics.

Active in the paragliding community, Oroc assisted search efforts of another paraglider reported missing in Peru in 2011.