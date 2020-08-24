Take me home, country road.

West Virginia youngster Rocco Figaretti might as well quit golf now after hitting a hole in one at the ripe old age of four.

In a moment that left his dad, Mario, stunned while videoing on his mobile phone, Rocco sent a shot down the hill on the very first hole at the Oglebay Resort's par-three course that bounced several times before reaching the green and running straight into the cup.

"Get there, get there, get there, get in the hole, go in the hole, WHAT!" Mario said.

"Rocco, you just hit a hole in one!"

Just a casual hole in one at 4⃣ years of age! 😲https://t.co/rYZFpyMvYx 📹 (via Mario Figaretti/Facebook) pic.twitter.com/PR88fdhr86 — Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) August 24, 2020

Rocco just shook his head in disbelief as his dad celebrated and sent him down the hill to double check.

"There's no way! Dude, he just hit a hole in one," Mario said.

"I actually did it!" Rocco said.

And thousands of golfers around the world who have played their whole lives without an ace groaned in unison.

"He practises all the time in the yard," Mario wrote on Facebook. "To say I'm proud would be an understatement!"