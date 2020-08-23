Eight months after his tragic death, Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa has posted a heartwarming message on what would have been the basketball legend's 42nd birthday.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, along with seven others, died in a tragic helicopter accident in Los Angeles in January leaving behind his wife and three daughters.

"Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud deep as laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble."

"I miss you sitting on my lap like my big birthday baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way. Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong.How to try to see the best in people but cutout the bs.

Advertisement

"Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed," she said.

"I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily. God I miss you both so much. Our lives feel so empty without you and Gigi. I've been completely broken inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I'm not the strong one, they are. They're strong and resilient.

"I'm sure you're proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday. I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare. I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home to us."

Vanessa Bryant shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram page to Kobe for his birthday 💜



(via vanessabryant/IG) pic.twitter.com/SIOUNVWFaR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 23, 2020

Kobe Bryant's widow has been keeping his memory alive with regular posts to social media, revealing in May the heartbreaking letter from her late husband that she left unopened.

Vanessa Bryant has previously shared that the memory of the pair continues to guide the path of her family.

"I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon," she wrote.

"We wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless—and that's to say, immeasurable."