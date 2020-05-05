Kobe Bryant's widow has revealed the heartbreaking letter from her late husband that she left unopened until now, sharing the sweet note as she celebrated her birthday.

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram, writing: "Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi. I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today.

"The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an angel holding me up by an artist on the cover."

She continued:" Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita—my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. #MyBirthdayWish."

Bryant's birthday comes just days after what would have been her daughter Gianna's 14th birthday.

Gianna and her father Kobe Bryant were both killed in a horrific helicopter crash earlier this year that also claimed the lives of seven others.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna both died in the tragic crash. Photo / Getty

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty

Vanessa Bryant has previously shared that the memory of the pair continues to guide the path of her family.

"I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon," she wrote.

"We wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless—and that's to say, immeasurable."