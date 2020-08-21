The movement of the Randwick running rail could provide Kiwi sprint star The Bostonian with a crucial advantage in the A$500,000 Winx Stakes at Randwick today.

The Tony Pike-trained gelding joins glamour mare Melody Belle as the two New Zealanders chasing the first Group 1 of the Australasian racing season in the 1400m weight-for-age feature.

While trumping the Australians at this level is never easy both Melody Belle and The Bostonian won Group 1 across the Tasman last season and while today's event has plenty of depth it is hardly scary for a race that has historical multiple winners in Super Impose, Lonhro and Winx herself.

Both Kiwis have come in for support with The Bostonian somewhat surprisingly into $5.50 favouritism last night for the race which goes at 5.45pm.

Factors in his favouritism push include his record of six wins from seven fresh-up runs while he also likes soft tracks, with today's surface expected to be a soft 6 or 7.

And just as importantly the rail at Randwick today moves back into the true position meaning it will provide fresh ground and many are expecting that to favour those who can position up handy on the inside, which seems likely for The Bostonian from the ace draw.

He has a lot of factors in his favour and Pike is confident the six-year-old will race up to his best form for new rider Jay Ford.

Trainer Jamie Richards is also confident Melody Belle will improve on her listless fresh-up run two weeks ago and says the improving track will aid her.

"Last time I think the 1200m was too short and it was too heavy," admits Richards.

"She has missed fresh up before and improved a lot her next start and I think she will again. In saying that I also think she will be better third up and up in distance again.

"I can see those horses handy on the rail using that fresh grass having an advantage so they will be hard to catch."

What aids both the Kiwis is several of the natural speedsters that could normally contest the lead are drawn wide so they could have to work early, leaving them vulnerable to those sitting just off the speed.

The problem with Sydney Group 1 races like this is there is so much quality in the opposition that only one of them needs to get the right run and be dialled in to beat you, but both The Bostonian and Melody Belle, in that order, make some each way appeal.

Meanwhile, Richards is expecting his other high class mare Probabeel to be running on but not into the winner's circle when she resumes in race five and 4.25pm.

"I think she will go like she did fresh up this time last season, be running on well but needing more ground," says Richards.

Probabeel clashes with arch rival Funstar in the A$160,000 Snow County over 1200m.