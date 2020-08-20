Lydia Ko says she's satisfied with her first round return at the British Open major after a steady start at Royal Troon.

The Kiwi golfer carded a one-over 71 to be tied for 13th, five back from the lead held by American Amy Olson.

In difficult windy conditions, Ko said her third birdie of the day on the 18th made her see the round in a better light.

"Definitely nice to be able to finish off with a birdie," she said. "It's incredibly tough but I felt like I played really solid and I kept it in play which is going to be important all week not only just in the wind."

Advertisement

Ko says in windy conditions on a links course, it's a promising start.

"I think especially around links golf you have to be super patient. When it stays like this, bogey is sometimes not the worst thing that can happen to you.

"I think you've just got to focus. There's probably not a single shot out there where if you don't have a 100 per cent of focus there, you're probably not going to hit a good shot. I just tried to stay pretty patient and positive."

After two consecutive strong tournaments, including her collapse at the Marathon Classic, Ko says she's playing with more confidence and looks forward to the rest of the week.

"I feel every tournament I play I'm getting more and more confident. To me confidence is such a big key … That's what I'm trying to continue to do."

Meanwhile, Ryan Fox is four back from the lead at the European Tour's Wales Open.