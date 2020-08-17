Super Rugby Aotearoa reached its anti-climactic conclusion last weekend with the cancellation of the final match between the Blues and Crusaders. While Eden Park switches from sold-out rugby venue to Covid-19 testing centre, Liam Napier

Most valuable player

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Best attacker

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Best defender

Breakout star

Biggest frustration

Shock of the season

Surprise package

Rate Super Rugby Aotearoa out of 10

How should the competition look next year?