They are the loan players the Warriors don't want.

Claims have been made that members of the public have been masquerading as Warriors players at pubs and parties around the Central Coast.

The Daily Telegraph has claimed it could be an attempt to have the club investigated for COVID-19 breaches, under a headline suggesting "stolen identities".

The Warriors, who are based in Australia because of the virus crisis, are said to be fuming about the issue.

Reports stated one player's wife observed her husband's name signed on a registry a pub near the team base, yet knowing he had not been to the premises.

"The Warriors are privately filthy that their reputations continue to be brought under the microscope for no valid reasons…(they) have been left fuming after it was revealed punters on the Central Coast had been masquerading as players in an attempt to have them investigated for COVID lockdown breaches," the report stated.

And the club says it wants the community to know the COVID breaches do not involve their players.

There were also reports that players had been seen at al local party last weekend.

The paper said the Warriors had been "exceptionally well behaved while staying at Terrigal for the past few months" and had done their utmost to adhere to the NRL's protocols.

The Warriors, with little chance of making the top eight, play the improving Bulldogs on Sunday. Manly's Albert Hopoate is the latest loan player to join the team, which lost some players during the campaign because they wanted to return home to Auckland.