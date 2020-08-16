Scott Dixon has qualified second fastest for next Monday's Indy500.

The Kiwi driver posted the quickest time midway through the Fast Nine shootout and faced a nervous wait as the other drivers completed their runs.

Marco Andretti - son of Michael and grandson of racing icon Mario - swooped in with the last run to pip Dixon with the quickest average speed of 231.068 miles per hour to Dixon's 231.051.

It will be the fourth time in 18 starts at Indianapolis that the New Zealander will start on the front row.

Dixon won the 2008 Indy 500 and has had a top three finish on three other occasions.