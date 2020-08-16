German road cycling champion Max Schachmann was taken to hospital with a broken collarbone after being hit by a car in a farcical end to a chaotic edition of Il Lombardia this morning.

Schachmann was entering the final kilometres of the famous race when, out of nowhere, a car driven by a civilian entered the course, and tried to make a turn right in front of him.

Despite his best efforts to avoid the unexpected obstacle, Schachmann collided with the car and hit the tarmac.

Experts and fans alike were left unimpressed by the lack of organisation which allowed the car onto the course.

Love @rcssport races but that was a disaster, which could have been deadly for Max Schachmann. Get your selves organised! You ruined his season and spoiled a beautiful race. @UCI_cycling please! And @ComunediComo take her patente! #IlLombardia — Gregor Brown (@gregorbrown) August 15, 2020

This needs to be addressed and taken seriously @UCI_cycling The Schachmann incident should not have happened in modern cycling @rcssport I know what it like to be on receiving end and that was over 25yrs ago! Shocking to see what has happened recently... pic.twitter.com/NMJM1DWANR — Brian Smith (@BriSmithy) August 15, 2020

Cycling's governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale, confirmed they were investigating the incident.

"Events on the UCI WorldTour calendar are of the highest level and require fully closed roads at all times. The UCI will consider lodging a complaint with the Disciplinary Commission against the event organiser RCS Sport.

Schachmann, who managed to get back on the bike and finish seventh, rued his bad luck.

"Unfortunately my collarbone is broken but in the end happy that it's "just" the collarbone," he said on Twitter.

"There are moments in life where you don't have your fortune in your own hands. I had one today..."

The race had earlier been stunned when pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel flew over a bridge.

With 40 kilometres to go in the race, the 20-year-old was part of the leading group of riders, which included Kiwi George Bennett, when he misjudged a corner and went tumbling over a bridge and into the ravine below.

The images left fans stunned, with the drop to the ravine looking significant, and the race doctors rushing to the scene.

Fortunately, Evenepoel was conscious, and was immobilised as a precaution and taken to the hospital, with his team reporting that he had suffered a fractured pelvis.

Jakob Fuglsang went on to take victory, with Bennett finishing in second - the first New Zealander to claim a podium finish at a monument.