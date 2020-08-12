New Zealand Rugby has cast further doubt on the status of the final round of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

NZ Rugby confirmed that, as it stands with Auckland at alert level 3, the Blues v Crusaders clash at Eden Park on Sunday will not be able to go ahead.

NZ Rugby and its Super Rugby clubs are continuing to work through the impact of the Government's Covid-19 announcement on this weekend's round of matches.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the return to levels 3 and 2 last night after confirming four cases of community transmission in South Auckland - all from the same family, but with no known source.

Auckland has been in lockdown since 12pm today, while the rest of the country are in alert level 2.

Along with the sold-out Eden Park game, the Highlanders are due to host the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday evening, which NZ Rugby says can only be payed with significant restrictions on crowd attendance.

NZ Rugby's head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum said his organisation are awaiting updates from the government before it makes any final decisions on this weekend's games.

"All our decision-making will be guided by the Government advice and so we will wait to see if there will be any changes to alert levels in Auckland and around the country for this weekend and beyond.

"We are all awaiting the next Government update with interest.

"In the meantime, we are preparing prudent contingency plans around playing the Highlanders-Hurricanes game with significant crowd restrictions. As mentioned, we will also await further Government updates and the potential impact on the Blues-Crusaders match.

"We know that there is a lot of anxiety and uncertainty and we thank everyone, particularly ticket holders, for their understanding and patience as we work through these complex and fast-moving issues."

Any further updates and changes to the matches will be communicated to ticket holders and club members in due course.

NZ Rugby's advice on community rugby

Under Covid-19 alert level 3, no rugby activity is permitted in the Auckland region, including the playing of games, training and workshops.

This applies to all North Harbour Rugby Union, Auckland Rugby Union, Counties Manukau Rugby Union clubs, festivals, tournaments, and schools.

The following Northland Rugby Union clubs are in the Auckland region and are at Alert Level 3: Wellsford Rugby Football Club and Tomarata Rugby Club.

Counties Manukau Rugby Union clubs based in the Auckland region are also impacted.

Under Covid-19 alert level 2, all rugby activity throughout the rest of New Zealand can continue if Ministry of Health and NZ Rugby Covid-19 guidelines are followed, including restrictions on mass gathering, contact tracing and hygiene protocols.

Individual provincial unions will determine whether those guidelines are able to be met for this weekend's rugby and will communicate directly with their respective clubs and schools.

For NZR's comprehensive alert level 3 and alert level 2 guidelines, go to: www.newzealand.rugby/covid-19.

NZR will continue to work closely with the Government and provide updates as soon as possible.