Sonny Bill Williams has revealed that he considered retirement before getting an opportunity to make his NRL return with the Sydney Roosters.

The 35-year-old is currently in quarantine ahead of joining the Roosters after signing a short-term deal with the NRL.

His return to his old club comes after the Toronto Wolfpack were forced to withdraw from the 2020 Super League season due to financial pressure caused by the pandemic.

Speaking on Nine Network's 100% Footy, Williams said retirement crossed his mind when his stint with Toronto was cut short.

"I'm not going to lie. I didn't know when the Toronto thing fell through. I was kind of tossing up if that was it," he said.

"I was a little bit sad to think things might have ended on that note.

"But then you fast forward a couple of weeks and the opportunity arose to come back here.

"And it's like 'well, let's give it a crack and see if I can still do it'.

"I'm 35 coming off surgery so that's the challenge … hopefully we can make some good new memories over the next few months."

Sonny Bill Williams. Photo / Photosport

Williams will finish his 14-day quarantine later this week and is reportedly set to be available for selection when the Roosters face Canberra on September 5.

The former All Black won the NRL title during a two-season stint with the Roosters back in 2013, where he scored 11 tries in 45 games, before returning to rugby in 2014.

Aside from his league return, Williams also revealed that he will be returning to the boxing ring to fight retired NRL star Paul Gallen, saying it was "one hundred per cent" going to happen.

He said the fight could be held within six months.