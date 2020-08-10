A promising young Waikato rugby referee who was tipped as a future national ref is being remembered for his love of the sport and his deep faith after dying in a motorcycle accident.

And 21-year-old James Darryl Houghton's family has now been rocked by a second tragedy as they prepare to farewell him tomorrow - the death of his beloved grandmother on Saturday.

Rugby referees around the country wore black armbands at the weekend and marked Houghton's passing with a moment's silence before matches following his death a week ago in Morrinsville.

The devout Christian, sports lover and chartered accountant was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Piako Rd, on the outskirts of Morrinsville, just before 4pm last Tuesday.

Promising Waikato rugby referee James Houghton, 21, died in a motor vehicle accident last Tuesday near Morrinsville. Photo / Supplied

It's understood he ran into a ute which had slowed down to turn into a driveway and that sun strike may have contributed to the accident.

In another cruel twist, the Herald understands the ute's driver lost his own daughter in a vehicle accident several years ago when she was hit by a car while jogging.

Houghton's death has sent reverberations through the Waikato rugby community, with several Chiefs players, including All Black Sam Cane, sending a moving video in tribute of the young referee to Houghton's family.

It has since been posted on Facebook by Houghton's father Darryl, who thanked family and friends for their "overwhelming love, support and especially prayers".

A Chiefs spokeswoman said the players sent the video direct to Houghton's family to show their support and express their condolences.

"We know that they were exceptionally loyal Chiefs supporters and heavily involved in rugby within the Waikato region."

She said Houghton had been a volunteer at the HSBC Sevens in Hamilton in February and involved as a match official at several Gallagher Chiefs curtain raisers. He had been a great contributor to the rugby community within the Chiefs region.

Darryl Houghton told the Herald his son was a "quality young man" - admitting "I know I'm biased".

"James was a kid that just loved everything. His moto was, 'If you love to do it and if you're going to do it, do it well'. He'd say, 'I'll do it well and I'll see where it takes me'."

Darryl said his family were bonded by their faith, which had been tested this week with the loss of James, but also given them strength, along with overwhelming support from the community.

"I haven't lost a son, I know exactly where he is. Our Christian faith has been tested but it's proven to be true."

He described the loss of James' grandmother as a "double whammy" and "bucket load of sad".

The family held no animosity to the person whose vehicle James hit. It had simply been a "tragic accident".

Waikato Rugby Union referees manager Michael Winter said Houghton began refereeing in 2013 while still attending Hamilton Boys High School.

He'd progressed to refereeing premier grade rugby, as well volunteering as a sideline match official for several Chiefs games.

Chiefs players Orbyn Leger, Nepo Laulala and Etene Nanai-Seturo pay tribute to James Houghton in a video sent to his family. Photo / Supplied

"James was such a good kid, really kind, really polite. He was always willing to put his hand up.

"He had a bit of attitude. He'd sort of give you that mischievous grin where you kind of knew something was up, but he was just being a bit of a lad."

Winter described Houghton as an "talented ref" who was developing and learning his trade.

He'd refereed four premier matches this season and had been due to call last week's match before his tragic death.

Though refereeing could be tough, Houghton handled the job superbly. Winter believed Houghton could eventually have enjoyed "national honours".

"He was very fair, very honest, hard working and made some good decisions. He was definitely going places, there were definitely opportunities out there for him to pursue refereeing in the future."

Winter said he met with Houghton's family last week, who were devoted to their religious faith.

"They're going pretty good considering. They're extremely religious so they've got a lot of faith that he's in a better place."

Winter expected to see a strong referee contingent at tomorrow's funeral service at the Morrinsville Event Centre, as well as staff from the Waikato Rugby Union.

James Houghton's grandmother died on Saturday. Her grandson, 21, died in a motor vehicle accident last Tuesday near Morrinsville. Photo / Supplied

After graduating last year from Waikato University, Houghton began working full time this year at CooperAitken chartered accountants, having interned at the firm when he left school.

Director Grant Eddy said Houghton had dreamed of becoming a director at the firm since he was a teenager and was an integral and much loved member of the team.

The company held a remembrance session for Houghton on Thursday, attended by members of the Waikato Rugby Referees Association and Houghton's church.

"He was chasing his career and he had aspirations to go all the way with CooperAitken.

"He was a team player, had that can do attitude. Nothing was too much. We have a lot of fond memories."

Houghton had knocked off work early last Tuesday and been heading to Hamilton for to get parts for his new motorcycle when the accident happened.

The ute driver, who had lost a daughter several years ago in another road tragedy, was also a client at the firm, Eddy said.

"So we're feeling for them. It's got to be hard on both sides of the family."

In a social media post, Houghton's father Darryl thanked supporters and invited them to celebrate, remember and honour "the amazing but short life of James" at tomorrow's service.

"We want to extend a massive thank you to the Gallagher Chiefs and the wider Rugby Community for your honouring and support of James."

Then in a post today, Houghton's father broke the news that James' grandmother had also passed away on Saturday "to be with her Lord and Saviour".

"Well Mum you are now laughing in heaven with James and Dad. You were a gracious and compassionate lady of God. See you all in eternity."