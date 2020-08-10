ANY GIVEN MONDAY

Bit of a shame we were never given the grand finale Super Rugby Aotearoa deserved but at least yesterday's proxy decider was a living embodiment of everything that has been good about

1. Razor's Edge

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2. SRA all the way

Related articles:

2. Super Rugby Aotearoa Pt II

3. Sio sees… yellow?!

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

4. From Chiefs to chumps

5. Blues news

6. Jordie's all grown up

7. Richie wins, though

8. A leader of men

9. Whistleblowers

10. Final marks