The Crusaders may have locked up the title, but Super Rugby Aotearoa will roll on for another week. In his regular Monday fixture, Christopher Reive ranks the competition's top performers after the weekend's action.

All Blacks power rankings

10. Jordie Barrett (new addition)

9. Ardie Savea (down 2)

8. TJ Perenara (down 3)

7. George Bridge (up 1)

6. Rieko Ioane (no change)

5. Shannon Frizell (up 4)

4. Dalton Papalii (no change)

3. Patrick Tuipulotu (down 1)

2. Richie Mo'unga (up 1)

1. Aaron Smith (no change)

While there was plenty of movement in the top 10 this week, Aaron Smith remains at the top of the heap. At this point of the year, Smith's play is speaking for itself. His delivery has been crisp, his vision has been on display and his work rate across the park seems to lift his teammates. It's a similar case for Richie Mo'unga and Patrick Tuipulotu, who clock in at 2 and 3 respectively. Their impact on their teams this year has been a factor in how well they have performed. The trio have stood out from the rest all season.

Positional power rankings

Props

1. Ofa Tuungafasi

With a bye this week, Tuungafasi stays at the top of the props. Throughout the season he's been a strong scrummager, putting pressure on the opposition and winning penalties in that area. He's been doing work across the park, with strong defence and a willingness to run the ball when the opportunity presents itself.

2. Michael Alaalatoa

3. Joe Moody

Hookers

1. Codie Taylor

Taylor's ability with ball in hand provides another element on attack as he constantly threatens the line. With nine line-breaks to his name, he's among the top 10 in the competition in that statistic.

Codie Taylor's attacking ability gives him the edge at hooker. Photo / Photosport

His lineout throwing has been much better through the second half of the competition and he's been a consistently strong defender – among the top 10 in tackles made (with 64).

2. Ash Dixon

3. Kurt Eklund

Locks

1. Patrick Tuipulotu

In the competition as a whole, few players have stood out more than Tuipulotu. With the All Blacks having an open locking spot with Brodie Retallick taking a sabbatical, Tuipulotu has put his hand up to take that role. He's been terrific at the lineout and in the contact areas, and has flashed an attacking game as well.

2. Sam Whitelock

3. Pari Pari Parkinson

Loose forwards

1. Dalton Papalii

Papalii has always been a solid player, but in 2020 he's established himself as one of the game's best flankers. It's strange to think he started the season in a bench role, but given his opportunity early he took it and made himself a staple of the Blues lineup. Among the leading tacklers and try-scorers in the competition, Papalii has shown he has all-round attributes that should translate well to the next level.

2. Shannon Frizell

3. Lachlan Boshier

Halfbacks

1. Aaron Smith

As has become to custom, Smith turned in another terrific performance at the weekend, making plenty of plays to give his Highlanders side a chance of upsetting the Crusaders (although they ultimately fell short).

Aaron Smith has been instrumental to the Highlanders' success this season. Photo / Photosport

Smith was in the action immediately and was instrumental in the opening try of the game. It set the tone for a strong 80-minute performance from the country's top halfback.

2. TJ Perenara

3. Brad Weber

First five-eighths

1. Richie Mo'unga

Mo'unga's stock certainly wasn't hurt by him scoring 17 of the Crusaders' 32 points against the Highlanders. Showing his goal-kicking prowess, Mo'unga also displayed the importance of running supporting lines on attack, scoring a try in backing up a Sevu Reece break. Mo'unga had his hand in everything for the Crusaders, and was the catalyst in their strong finish. With 99 points to his name, he remains the leading point-scorer in the competition.

2. Beauden Barrett

3. Josh Ioane

Midfielders

1. Rieko Ioane

It's no secret Ioane is a dangerous and damaging ball runner when he gets in some space. While he's shown glimpses of that since his move into the midfield, it's been his defensive play that has really caught the eye. Making plenty of tackles and winning turnovers, the move in-field has allowed Ioane to add more arrows to his quiver as he looks to regain his role in the All Blacks squad.

2. Ngani Laumape

3. Jack Goodhue

Wings

1. Caleb Clarke

Clarke has quickly become a must-watch player in New Zealand with his combination of speed, strength and skill making him a handful on the Blues wing. With 10 line-breaks, 18 defenders beaten, 348 running metres and seven offloads, Clarke has shown he's not just a finisher out wide, but an all-round attacking threat.

2. George Bridge

3. Mark Telea

Fullbacks

1. Will Jordan

Arguably the best attacking player in the competition, Jordan has revelled in the extended opportunity he's been given in the Crusaders squad.

Will Jordan has been the best fullback so far this season - beating out All Blacks Jordie Barrett and Damian McKenzie. Photo / Photosport

Spending most of the season at fullback, and some time on the wing, Jordan doesn't struggle to get himself involved in the attack like others around the competition, and finds a way to make an impact every time he gets the ball. In a tightly contested position for higher honours, Jordan has done himself plenty of favours this season.

2. Jordie Barrett

3. Damian McKenzie