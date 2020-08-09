The golfing world has reacted in shock after Lydia Ko's "all-time brutal meltdown" at the Marathon Classic on the LPGA Tour.

The Kiwi former world No 1 looked odds on to claim her first victory in 27 months after cruising out to a five-shot lead with six holes to play on the final round, having led the field over the first three days.

However, it all started to go downhill at the 14th when Ko bogied the par three, while world No 2 and last week's winner American Danielle Kang nailed two-straight birdies to close the gap to two shots.

After dropping one more shot at the par four 16th, Ko still had a one-stroke lead heading to the final hole.

Lydia Ko leads by one



One hole to play



But on the par five 18th, Ko had a disaster: her second shot went onto the cart path, her third across the green and into the rough, and her fourth was the worst of them all, with a chip shot rolling back down the slope and into the bunker.

Once she was finally on the green, Kang had parred the hole, and Ko was left needing to hole a bogey putt merely to force a playoff. But she missed, and the double bogey saw her sign for a 73 and a share of second, and the best opportunity she's had in years to win a tournament disappear.

READ MORE: Lydia Ko's horror finish: How the dramatic final round unfolded

Golf pundits and fans across the world took to Twitter to share in Ko's heartbreak in one of the craziest and most brutal capitulations in golf.

Sports broadcaster Miles Davis said the finish was "like watching a car crash in slow motion".

Others shared in Ko's heartbreak: "I'm a huge Danielle Kang fan but my heart breaks for Lydia Ko, who had a comfortable lead for her first win in years and fell apart down the stretch and doubled the 72nd hole after a series of unforced errors. This one's going to hurt for a while."

This is like watching a car crash in slow motion. #LydiaKo — Miles Davis (@MilesDavisLive) August 9, 2020

I’m a huge Danielle Kang fan but my heart breaks for Lydia Ko, who had a comfortable lead for her first win in years and fell apart down the stretch and doubled the 72 hole after a series of unforced errors. This one’s going to hurt for a while. — Stina Sternberg (@StinaSternberg) August 9, 2020

Utterly painful finish for Lydia Ko at the end. I'm still sitting in shock. Exciting to see her back near the top of the leaderboard, but I can only imagine that finish is going to sit with her for awhile. — Kent Paisley (@KentPaisley) August 9, 2020

One of the most unbelievable finishes ever at the Marathon Classic. Lydia Ko makes a double bogey on 18. Danielle Kang makes par.



Kang wins back-to-back tournaments in Toledo. Unreal.



Ko had a 5 shot lead after 12. Wow. pic.twitter.com/deGxf1NaJK — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) August 9, 2020

I'm sorry to interrupt, but is anyone else watching the LPGA? Lydia Ko came to last hole leading by one, was greenside in two on a par-5...and made 7 to lose to Danielle Kang by a stroke. Absolutely gutting. — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) August 9, 2020

If you're watching the PGA Championship right now (which is the normal thing to be doing), you just missed an all-time brutal meltdown by Lydia Ko in the LPGA event. — Garrett Morrison (@gfordgolf) August 9, 2020

What an absolute disaster of a finish for Lydia Ko. Shocking. — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) August 9, 2020

Lydia Ko's last-hole double to lose the Marathon LPGA was very painful to watch — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) August 9, 2020

Lydia Ko just broke my heart into innumerable tiny pieces. Please take a moment to also feel this pain. — Amanda Rose (@amandagolf59) August 9, 2020