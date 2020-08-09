Live updates of Lydia Ko's final round at the Marathon Classic in Ohio.

6.47am - 4th hole: Par for Ko.

Another par for Ko at the par four fourth hole sees her remain at -17 and hold that four shot cushion. Kang remains at -13 and Lee at -11. No treats surging up the leaderboard either.

6.35am - 3rd hole: Birdie for Ko. Ko picks up her first birdie of the day at the par four third to move to -17. Kang also birdies the hole and remains four back at -13.

1 - Lydia Ko (NZL) -17 (through 3)

2 - Danielle Kang (USA) -13 (3)

3 - Minjee Lee (AUS) -11 (4)

4 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) -10 (4)

5 - Lindsey Weaver (USA) -9 (4)

6.25am - 2nd hole: Par Second straight par for Ko as she fails to birdie the par three for the fourth straight time. Kang does though, bouncing back from the early bogey and reduces the lead back to four shots.

6.15am - 1st hole: Par Ko begins the final round with a par on the opening par four. Her lead is extended to five shots though as playing partner Danielle Kang picks up a bogey. Ko now heads to the par three second, the only hole she has birdied all three days so far.

6am - European Tour: Ryan Fox has had another top 20 finish on the European Tour after finishing in a share of 19th at the English Championship (not to be confused with the Open Championship or the British Masters or the UK Championship). Fox shot an even par 71 to end up a staggering 14 strokes back from winner Andy Sullivan.

5.55am - PGA Championship update: The leaders don't tee off for a few hours at TPC Harding Park but Kiwi Danny Lee was out early. He's one-over for the day through 12 holes and sits in a share of 73rd. It's a very Danny Lee-like one-over as well with four bogeys and three birdies.

5.45am - Early scores: Looks like we could expect some low numbers today. Former world number one Stacy Lewis has carded a six-under 65 to move to a share of eighth, still nine back from Ko. Fellow American Andrea Lee has also shot a 65 to finish at eight-under. Ko set to tee off at 6am NZT.

Preamble: Ko is a round away from returning to the winner's circle on the LPGA Tour. Ko, who hasn't claimed victory since April 2018, holds a four-shot lead going into the final round of the Marathon Classic in Ohio.

Tied for the lead after the opening round and ahead by one through two low-scoring rounds, Ko produced a steady three-under par round of 68 yesterday to move to 16-under and extend that advantage to four over Danielle Kang.

She's aiming for her third win at the Marathon Classic after victories there in 2014 and 2016.

The winner's share of the tournament's US$1,850,000 prize pool is a cool US$277,500 (NZ$420,000).