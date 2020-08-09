Reuben Mama wraps up the game of the round in Auckland First XV rugby, and provides all the results from around the country from this weekend's fixtures.

The 209th meeting between the Auckland Grammar School and King's College 1st XV rugby sides may have been the most enthralling to date with Auckland Grammar slashing a 15 point deficit to sneak home 34-32 in a match that had it all.

"Today's occasion typifies everything that's great about the rivalry and the history that's involved," Auckland Grammar assistant coach Dave Askew said.

"Every year the students seem to understand the rivalry better, when a lot of people would suggest young boys arguably don't connect with yesteryear and don't understand the people that have gone before them, but I don't think anybody watching that game could suggest that either school has forgotten what makes this game great. That was another great example of a great game between Grammar and King's."

The scene was set pre-game with students from both schools each performing a passionate haka which ignited an electric atmosphere around the King's College number one field.

King's swiftly put out any emotive fire that had been stoked within the Auckland Grammar players pre-kick-off with second-five Francis Manuleleua intercepting a cut-out pass and racing 70 metres untouched to score with just two minutes on the clock, as first-five Max Webb converted to give King's the early 7-0 lead.

Grammar responded with a penalty through sharpshooter fullback Riley Williams, until King's capitalised on an attacking raid inside Auckland Grammar's half with the ball being spun wide and elusive fullback Chicago Doyle dotting down in the left hand corner to give his side a 12-3 advantage inside just 10 minutes.

Kings College and Auckland Grammar compete in a lineout as students watch on. Photosport

AGS rolled up their sleeves and kept the ball tight, then were rewarded with their first try of the game, as openside flanker Sam Hainsworth-Fa'afo crashed over to get them back in the contest. King's responded a few minutes later, showing great continuity, before lock Matthew Monaghan barged through to score as King's went 19-10 up.

King's backs then continued to wreak havoc on Auckland Grammar's defensive line and a patient build-up saw the fall flung through multiple pairs of hands out to Doyle who tip-toed down the left hand touchline to score his second try of the match and give King's a healthy 24-10 lead.

In danger of letting the game get away from them, Grammar continued to trust their forwards to do the hard yards and scored a vital try on halftime, as prop Faka'ongo Leaaemanu was too strong close to the line. King's would go into the sheds up 24-17.

King's started the second half much like the first and stunned AGS with Webb putting a lovely weighted chip over the top of Grammar's defensive line, before Doyle latched onto the ball and offloaded to blindside flanker Che Clark who dived over in the corner less than a minute into the second spell. Manuleleua took over the kicking duties and added a penalty shortly after which saw King's take a 32-17 lead with 25 minutes left on the clock.

Auckland Grammar responded almost immediately after, as the forwards once again muscled up and replacement Mercy Manukia burrowed over from close range. Williams nailed another conversion to close the gap to just eight points.

Ill-discipline was proving to be King's Achilles' heel as they were guilty of giving away multiple penalties that allowed Auckland Grammar to enter their red zone. Grammar built concerted pressure by way of their impressive forward pack and it was halfback Fionn McKenna who caught King's defensive line unawares with a sneaky show-and-go five metres out and with the conversion from first-five Cullen Gray, AGS were behind by just a point 32-31 with less than 10 minutes to play.

Auckland Grammar halfback Fionn McKenna dives over to score. Photosport

Penalties again gave Grammar a free ride into King's half and the forward pack further asserted their dominance rolling into the 22 until the pressure on King's showed and an offside penalty was given on their own try-line and a yellow card followed with two minutes left on the clock.

Step up Cullen Gray. The Grammar first-five was entrusted with the kick at goal that would likely boot his side to a famous victory. While upon first view it looked like a relatively straight forward shot at goal just over 15 metres in from the left hand touch line – when you couple that with the proud tradition of the two schools after 126 years of rivalry and the opportunity to etch your name into school folklore and time almost up on the clock, it all of a sudden doesn't become as straight forward as one might think.

Nevertheless, Gray showed tremendous poise and struck the ball perfectly with his right boot as it sailed between the posts and just like that, Grammar were in the lead for the first time in the contest 34-32.

An Auckland Grammar player celebrates with students. Photosport

King's were handed one last chance with time up on the clock, as AGS failed to retain the kick-off, but desperation on defence saw Grammar win one of the most important breakdown penalties in the school's history, as the ball was booted into touch and they hung on for a famous victory and their 133rd amongst this great rivalry.



Askew lauded Gray's cool head under pressure.

"If you play rugby long enough you're going to be involved in games where things don't go your way and when they do go your way you've got to enjoy those moments. For Cullen to kick under those conditions it's not easy. Cullen's a young fella who's come straight out of last year's Under-15 side, so he did an excellent job.

"So really pleasing for Cullen and the boys to hang in there as they did, in what was a sign of real team culture at the end."

Askew felt both teams should be proud of how they represented their respective schools.

Kings College and Auckland Grammar battled it out on Saturday. Photosport

"Unfortunately in sport there can only be one winner, but you have to look at everyone who took the field and for them to manage themselves in that environment in the way they did with the expectation and support of both school communities, I take my hat off to those young men because it's not easy and it looks a lot easier from the sidelines than it actually is.

"I think they can all take a heck of a lot of kudos out of the way they handled themselves in that occasion and they'll all be better for it having gone through a game of that nature, as they continue on in life and get all sorts of things thrown at them around handling themselves and being resilient and handling pressure. I certainly think if they all do that and remember those sorts of things then they'll all go on and be successful it whatever it is they choose to follow."

The result ends defending champions King's unbeaten run in the 1A competition and sees them slip to second spot, two points behind Auckland Grammar who have risen to top spot on 20 competition points.

Remarkably, there's just three points separating first and fifth place on the ladder, with St Kentigern College third, St Peter's College fourth and Sacred Heart College in fifth.

AUCKLAND 1A

Dilworth 8 v St Kentigern 66

Kelston Boys 40 v Tangaroa 0

Sacred Heart 25 v De La Salle 8

Liston 17 v Mt Albert Grammar 34

St Peter's 47 v Aorere 30

King's College 32 v Auckland Grammar 34

FUJI XEROX NORTH HARBOUR 1A

Massey High 3 v Westlake Boys 22

Manurewa High 50 v Mahurangi College 5

Orewa College 3 v Takapuna 28

Kaipara College 3 v Rangitoto 36

Whangarei Boys 10 v Rosmini 43

SUPER 8

New Plymouth Boys 23 v Palmerston North Boys 10

Rotorua Boys 18 v Hamilton Boys 36

Napier Boys 22 v Tauranga Boys 10 (NBHS defend Moascar Cup)

Gisborne Boys 17 v Hastings 5

CENTRAL NORTH ISLAND (CNI)

Wesley College 24 v St Paul's Collegiate 40

Rathkeale College 22 v St John's Hastings 20

St John's Hamilton 14 v St Peter's Cambridge 29

Lindisfarne College 12 v Fielding High 32

WELLINGTON 1ST XV PREMIERSHIP

Wellington College 19 v St Patrick's Town 39

Wairarapa College 31 v Aotea College 19

St Bernard's College 7 v St Patrick's Silverstream 39

Rongotai College 12 v Scots College 55

Mana College 3 v Tawa College 12

UC CHAMPIONSHIP

Christchurch Boys 56 v Marlborough Boys 10

Timaru Boys 55 v Mid Canterbury Combined 12

St Bede's 44 v Roncalli Aoraki Combined 22

Christ's College 48 v Waimea combined 18

Lincoln combined 5 v St Andrew's College 43

Rangiora High 17 v St Thomas 20

Nelson College v Shirley Boys to be played on Tuesday

OTAGO PREMIER SCHOOLS

Dunstan High 27 v St Kevin's 7

King's High 26 v Southland Boys 7

Otago Boys 1st XV 81 v Otago Boys 2nd XV 0

Mt Aspiring College 33 v South Otago High 5

Wakatipu High 7 v John McGlashan 37

Waitaki Boys 31 v Otago Combined Co-Ed 24