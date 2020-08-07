Today host Karl Stefanovic has thrown Australian tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios under the bus live on air during a lighthearted exchange on Thursday morning.

Days after revealing he would not participate in this year's US Open, Kyrgios was invited onto Channel 9's morning show to chat with Stefanovic and Ally Langdon.

During the interview, Stefanovic decided to ask the World No. 40 about his personal life having seen images of Kyrgios with his new partner on Instagram.

However, the Channel Nine star foolishly queried about the wrong girl, instead mentioning the 25-year-old's ex-girlfriend — Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya — leaving Kyrgios red-faced.

Karl Stefanovic: Nick, you look incredibly happy, the happiest I've ever seen you and I do like looking at your Instagram … seems like someone else is making you happy. How are things — can I ask how are things with Anna? Is it all cool?

Nick Kyrgios: Oh, geez! No, I've actually got a new girlfriend, mate. You've just thrown me under the bus on live television.

Ally Langdon: It was the right pictures, it was the wrong name.

KS: Who is the new girl? Tell us all about it.

NK: Her name is Chiara. You'd love her, mate. Don't get too jealous. Incredibly happy obviously this time. It has been awesome just actually spending time with my family. I haven't seen them in a while. It is good seeing them. My sister is back home as well and I just had a lot of things I had to change the last couple of months. It's all going on track and obviously lucky enough to have met her and she makes me incredibly happy. Moving forward, I'm happy with her.

KS: I'll MC your wedding for you.

NK: No worries, Karl.

AL: Nick, check your DMs because Karl sent you one a few weeks back and you haven't replied. He's very upset.

NK: What is your Instagram, Karl? I'll follow you right now.

Last month, Kyrgios posted a couple of snaps to Instagram alongside love interest Chiara Passari, captioning one of the photos: "Happiness is found."

Nick Kyrgios with his latest love interest - Chiara Passari/ Photo / Instagram

Kyrgios has been hanging out in his hometown of Canberra during lockdown after the ATP tour was suspended because of Covid-19, as his love life captured more attention than his tennis.