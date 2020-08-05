The Hurricanes have locked in Jordie Barrett for the 2021 Super Rugby season.

The star utility back made his debut for the Wellington-based franchise back in 2017 and has since amassed 57 caps and 343 points. During Barrett's time at the Hurricanes they have made the Super Rugby semifinals for three consecutive years.

The 2020 season has been another success, where Barrett has emerged as the side's premier playmaker with the departure of his older brother Beauden. The Hurricanes are currently riding a four-game winning streak in Super Rugby Aotearoa, which has kept them in contention for the title.

However, Barrett had an opt-out clause in his contract for his final year of his deal with New Zealand Rugby, allowing him to eye up other New Zealand franchises in a potential switch for the 2021 campaign. The Blues - where he could potentially have filled in at fullback for Beauden when he departs for Japan - were one team reported to be interested in stealing another Barrett away from the Hurricanes.

Despite the interest, Barrett has opted to stay in the capital, and Hurricanes coach Jason Holland credits Barrett for being a significant factor in their good form.

"Jordie has become an integral part of this Hurricanes squad. Off the field, he holds massive respect and has excellent input into how we play. On the field, he has taken his game to the top level and has thrived on the added responsibility bestowed upon him this season," Holland said.

Jordie Barrett has signed a one-year extension with the Hurricanes. Photo / Getty

Hurricanes general manager Ben Castle is also pleased to retain the 23-year-old in the face of interest from rival teams.

"Players will have options in their contract, that's the nature of the professional rugby world we are in," Castle said.

"The club has a huge amount of respect for Jordie as a person and a player and we are delighted he's chosen to stay in Wellington in 2021."

Barrett's next game in the yellow jersey is set to come on Saturday when the Hurricanes host the Chiefs in their penultimate match of Super Rugby Aotearoa.