Peter Miskimmin has resigned as CEO of Sport NZ and will step down from his role in December.

He has served as CEO of Sport NZ (formerly SPARC) since 2008.

"It had been my intention to step down in Spring, however COVID-19 presented a challenge to our sector that was so great and so unprecedented that I felt I could not step away from the important work we had to do in leading our sector's response to this pandemic," Miskimmin said.

"I am extremely proud of what this organisation has achieved over the past 12 years and how well equipped it is to serve our sector moving forward. This has been a period of unparalleled sporting success for New Zealand on the world stage. It has also been one which has seen Sport NZ make a major step change in addressing the declining participation of our young people and the impact this is having on their wellbeing."

Advertisement

"I am indebted to the people, in Sport NZ, government and across our sector, who have shared this journey with me. They have contributed to our many achievements and shared our collective challenges."

"We now have an unprecedented opportunity to reimagine and rebuild our sector, making it more fit-for-purpose and addressing the underrepresentation of groups such as women and girls, Māori, the disabled and those in high-deprivation communities. I look forward to continuing that work over the next five months, and I know I will leave the people of Sport NZ and our sector in an excellent place to continue it over the coming years. We are an organisation and a sector of truly amazing people," Miskimmin said.

Sport NZ Board Chair Bill Moran said the search will begin shortly for a replacement.

"Peter is an excellent and inspirational leader, and his tenure as CEO has involved a major

transformation in this organisation and its contribution to Play, Active Recreation and Sport in Aotearoa New Zealand," Moran said.

"The Board will shortly commence the process of recruiting a new CEO. This search will be

conducted nationally and internationally, with advertisements to run from this weekend. With so much important work still to be done with the Sector Recovery Package and other strategic priorities, the Board is grateful for Peter's extended notice and the amazing legacy he leaves in the form of the talented people of Sport NZ," Moran added.