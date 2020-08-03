Italian footballer Matteo Politano has revealed an epic back tattoo which could go down as one of the best or worst ink jobs in sports.

The Napoli forward now has a full back tattoo of a leopard, shown in images shared by Naples' tattoo artist Valentino Russo on Instagram.

The detail of the animal is remarkable but the size of the actual tattoo, which takes up the player's entire back, might bring its detractors.

It's far more impressive than the efforts of NBA star Jason Tatum who has a tattoo across the top of his back which reads "Gods Will" and includes the Bible verses Proverbs 3:5-6.

Fans roasted the Celtics star as the big tatt was missing an apostrophe.

This is why copy editors are important https://t.co/KPJfHxQLCE — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 22, 2020