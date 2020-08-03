The Toronto Wolfpack have had their Super League participation agreement terminated.

The former club of Sonny Bill Williams withdrew from the European competition last month in the wake of Covid-19.

Super League has issued a statement, calling the withdrawal a serious breach of contract.

"Betfred Super League has terminated Toronto Wolfpack's Super League Participation Agreement for the 2020 season following its withdrawal from the competition last month," the statement said.

"Super League's action reflects the seriousness of the breach of contract by Toronto Wolfpack, which has impacted Super League and its member clubs.

"The Wolfpack would now have to enter into a new Participation Agreement before being able to play in the competition in 2021."

The Wolfpack were taking part in the Super League for the first time this season and lost all six of their games, but were ravaged by injuries.

Williams left the Wolfpack last week to link up with the Sydney Roosters in the NRL.

Sonny Bill Williams training with the Toronto Wolfpack in Canada. Photo / Getty Images.

The Wolfpack's situation casts further doubt into Williams' future with the club, after he recently expressed a desire to settle down with his family in Sydney.

Wolfpack chief executive Bob Hunter said he hopes Williams will return next season, but the uncertainty of the team's place in the Super League next season now places further uncertainty over the nature of the former All Blacks' contract.

Williams' $10 million deal with the Wolfpack would likely have to be negotiated down given the club's financial situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports the Canadian Press.

Because the Wolfpack are based in Canada, they aren't eligible for the UK's $16 million government support for rugby league clubs in the wake of the pandemic.

Williams' NRL return was previously delayed as he required an exemption from the NRL in order to hold two league contracts at the same time but it appears the league was willing to facilitate his arrival.

Williams is currently completing his mandatory quarantine before he can make his appearance for the Roosters, which at the earliest will be their August 22 clash with the Wests Tigers.