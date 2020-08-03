Just two rounds remain in Super Rugby Aotearoa, and three teams remain in the hun t for the title. In his regular Monday fixture, Christopher Reive ranks the competition's top performers after the weekend's action.

All Blacks power rankings

Super Rugby Aotearoa positional power rankings

Props

1. Codie Taylor

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Locks

Related articles:

Loose forwards

Halfbacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

First five-eighths

Midfielders

Wings

Fullbacks