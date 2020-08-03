Just two rounds remain in Super Rugby Aotearoa, and three teams remain in the hun t for the title. In his regular Monday fixture, Christopher Reive ranks the competition's top performers after the weekend's action.

All Blacks power rankings

10. Damian McKenzie (down 3)

9. George Bridge (no change)

8. Shannon Frizell (up 2)

7. Ardie Savea (up 1)

6. Rieko Ioane (down 1)

4. TJ Perenara (down 2)

4. Dalton Papali'i (no change)

3. Richie Mo'unga (up 2)

2. Patrick Tuipulotu (no change)

1. Aaron Smith (no change)

Aaron Smith has been playing at another level in Super Rugby Aotearoa, with the New Zealand-only competition really bringing out the best in his tenacity and desire to win. While his attacking game has been a big part of the Highlanders' season, he's also made plenty of defensive plays to show his value on both sides of the ball. Case in point, he held up what appeared to be a certain try with his foot at the weekend. It was the only play at the ball Smith had, and while a low percent one, he pulled it off. He remains ahead of Patrick Tuipulotu, while Richie Mo'unga moves inside the top three.

Super Rugby Aotearoa positional power rankings

Dalton Papalii, Aaron Smith, Will Jordan and Patrick Tuipulotu continue to impress. Photos / Photosport

Props

1. Ofa Tuungafasi

Tuungafasi moves to the top of the props, which is among the most hotly contested positions. Tuungafasi's work at the scrum has been superb this season as he's made a habit of pressuring his opposite and winning scrum penalties. He's an active contender at the breakdown and a willing ball carrier, which is a plus with the All Blacks noting a desire for mobile props last year. He's been doing a job defensively too, making tackles and winning turnovers.

2. Joe Moody

3. Michael Alaalatoa

1. Codie Taylor

Taylor continues to be a threat with the ball in his hands, running good lines, breaking through the defence and flashing a nice passing game. His defensive ability has been on show constantly throughout the season and he's taken on a big workload in every area. He hasn't been perfect at lineout time, but that has been an issue across the competition all season.

2. Ash Dixon

3. Kurt Eklund

Locks

1. Patrick Tuipulotu

Tuipulotu has slowed down a touch in recent weeks, but continues to have a strong impact in the contact areas of the game. Doing a lot of his work off the ball – be it at the breakdown, on defence or at set pieces – Tuipulotu has quietly put together an impressive body of work this season and has been a big factor in what has been a successful season for the Blues. He's been by far the standout lock of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

2. Sam Whitelock

3. Pari Pari Parkinson

Loose forwards

1. Dalton Papalii

Dalton Papalii flashed his pace while running in a disallowed try. Photo / Photosport

A nose for the try line, pace, strength, size – Papalii looks like the complete package in the loose trio for the Blues this year. Among the competition's top try-scorers with four, he was unlucky not to add to that tally at the weekend after a 60-odd metre solo effort was ruled out. With 77 made tackles, Papalii is the competition's leading tackler and has been making an impact for the Blues at every opportunity.

2. Lachlan Boshier

3. Shannon Frizell

Halfbacks

1. Aaron Smith

The week off didn't do any damage to Smith's level of play, with another strong performance for the Highlanders at the weekend. His delivery from the ruck has been quick and accurate, his willingness to run the ball has been important for the Highlanders, and his defensive hustle has undoubtedly saved his team some points. For all his individual play, his leadership has been just as important for the Highlanders as he has lifted the team to a few impressive wins.

2. TJ Perenara

3. Brad Weber

First five-eighths

1. Richie Mo'unga

Mo'unga has a well-utilised ability to read the game and make plays as they present themselves. While his strong playmaking game is a handy asset for the Crusaders, so is his ability to take the line on himself. The importance of his goal kicking cannot be understated either, as he doesn't leave many points on the tee and leads the competition in total points scored with 82.

2. Beauden Barrett

3 . Otere Black

Midfielders

1. Rieko Ioane

When Ioane gets the ball with some room to move, he always looks dangerous. Sure, that's nothing new for him, but even after his move infield, whenever he gets a bit of speed behind him before reaching the line, he's tough to bring down. What his move to the midfield has shown is he has a nice passing game and can cause some trouble with his offloading. Defensively, he has been very good both in tackling and working to secure turnovers.

2. Ngani Laumape

3. Anton Lienert-Brown

Wings

1. Caleb Clarke

The form wing of the competition, it will be interesting to see what the near future holds for Clarke, who was supposed to miss the 2020 Super Rugby season as part of the New Zealand Sevens Olympics squad. In what has become somewhat of a bonus season for the young winger, he has impressed at every opportunity. He's got the size, speed and strength anyone would want on their edge, and has been a constant performer all season.

2. George Bridge

3. Mark Telea

Fullbacks

1. Will Jordan

Will Jordan sure is building a strong case for a shot in the black jersey. Week after week he challenges opposition defences with his dynamic running game. Jordan leads most attacking categories: tries scored (6), clean breaks (13), defenders beaten (36), offloads (9) and meters carried (606). While his attacking credentials are well established, he has been solid defensively and is generally well positioned at the back.

2. Damian McKenzie

3. Jordie Barrett