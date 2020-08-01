Attending functions at a $3.2 billion mansion in Mumbai, starring in a Netflix documentary series and travelling around Karachi in armoured vans is a world away from cricket star Mitchell McClenaghan's humble beginnings. Neil Reid

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

"Fuelled mainly on hate"

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cracking into the big time

Pressure cooker life in the IPL

Becoming a reality TV star

Pakistan security: Travelling in armoured vans

Everyday Kiwis inspiring cricketing star