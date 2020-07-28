Former New Zealand Warriors player Anthony Gelling has appeared in court in England on charges of grievous bodily harm without intent following an alleged attack where he fractured his girlfriend's eye socket.

The New Zealand-born 29-year-old was suspended from his Super League team the Warrington Wolves following the alleged attack in February.

Gelling, who played a season for the Warriors in 2018, appeared in the Warrington Magistrates Court and pleaded not guilty for the attack on his partner Toni Mackey, who has returned to New Zealand.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: "Detectives have charged a 29-year-old man with grievous bodily harm without intent," The Daily Mail reports.

"Anthony Gelling appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court today, Tuesday.

"The charge relates to an incident at an address on Cronton Lane Mews in Widnes in February."

Gelling was released on bail and will next appear before Liverpool Crown Court in August.

He played seven matches for the Warriors in 2018 after five seasons with the Wigan Warriors. The Cook Islands international then returned to the UK signing a deal with the Widnes Vikings and is now contracted to the Warrington Wolves.