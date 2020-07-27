Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams must spend an extended spell in quarantine after visiting a strip club when leaving the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Williams was granted permission to leave the Disney World Resort where 22 NBA teams are staying and will resume the season this week.

He attended a funeral and was set to face four days in quarantine on his return but a rapper leaked footage of the NBA star leaving a strip club which means he'll now have 10 days in isolation and will miss the start of the season.

The 33-year-old posted on social media defending the visit saying he was only at the strip club to eat and there was no entertainment at the time.

"Ask any of my team-mates what my favourite restaurant in Atlanta is," he tweeted. "Ain't nobody partying. Chill out lol."

The Clippers restart the season in second spot on the Western Conference standings and will face rivals the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game back on Friday as part of an eight-game schedule before the playoffs begin.

"You know, obviously those (pictures) got out, and that's something that we obviously didn't enjoy seeing or like," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of Williams' detour.