With three weeks remaining the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition is heading down to the wire with four of the five teams still in with a chance of claiming the title.

The Crusaders still remain hot favourites but were proven they are beatable, even at home, after falling to the Hurricanes on Saturday .

The Blues now sit just two points behind the Crusaders after Sunday's tense 21-17 over the Chiefs .

The Crusaders still have the upper hand over the chasing Blues, Hurricanes and Highlanders. Here's how the competition is looking heading into the final three weeks.

Crusaders - 19 points

Remaining games:

at Chiefs, v Highlanders, at Blues

TAB odds to win title:

$1.12

Advertisement

How they can win it:

The Crusaders have a game in hand over the Blues and Hurricanes who still have a bye awaiting them so it's not complete panic stations in Christchurch and Nelson. Winning two of their final three games should do it, especially if one of those victories is against the Blues in the final game.

How they can throw it away:

The Crusaders last lost back-to-back games in 2018 (to the Hurricanes and Highlanders which was then followed by a staggering 19-game win streak) and haven't dropped three on the trot in the same season since 2010. So we're not saying it can't happen - just that it very rarely happens.

Sevu Reece in space for the Crusaders in their defeat to the Hurricanes. Photosport

Blues - 17 points

Remaining games:

at Highlanders, BYE, v Crusaders

TAB odds to win title:

$6

Advertisement

How they can win it:

Leon MacDonald's side need to win their remaining games and even then they still might need the Crusaders to slip up in their other two fixtures. It's about now we should mention the Crusaders have won the last 12 games against the Blues.

How they can throw it away:

By losing this weekend to the Highlanders. While their final game against at Eden Park against the Crusaders could be a winner-takes-all final, they could also go into that game sitting 12 points behind on the table.

Blues fullback Matt Duffie celebrates his try with teammates. Photosport

Hurricanes - 16 points

Remaining: games BYE, v Chiefs, at Highlanders

TAB odds to win title:

$12

How they can win it:

They have to win their final two games and probably with bonus point victories which isn't impossible. But they would also need the Crusaders to trip up in one or possibly two of their remaining three games.

How they can throw it away:

One defeat should probably do it.

Wes Goosen of the Hurricanes scores a try against the Crusaders. Photosport

Highlanders - 10 points

Remaining: v Blues, at Crusaders, at Hurricanes

Tab odds to win title:

$226

How they can win it:

Beat the three teams ahead of them and even then they still might need a bit of help. They could still finish on a maximum of 25 points. They'd need to beat the Blues, Crusaders and Hurricanes and also the Blues to upset the Crusaders.

How they can throw it away:

One defeat they are stuck with trying to ruin other team's hopes.